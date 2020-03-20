 Coronavirus: Nigerian Army postpones National Golf tournament

The Nigerian Army has postponed the National Pro Army Golf Tournament competition to stem the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The golf tournament was scheduled to hold from 21-22 March and was expected to gather hundreds of professional and amateur golfers from all over the country and Africa, in addition to the caddies, other support staff, and spectators.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Friday announced the postponement, despite the large number of players that had already arrived for the tournament while the Pro Tour commenced today.

The statement which was circulated by A. Ariyib, reads in part; “In the light of the overarching health interest of all players however and in compliance with government directives aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, the competition is hereby postponed.”

“Another date would be communicated when appropriate. All inconveniences are hereby regretted.”

The former president of the Nigerian Golf Federation (NGF), Peter Deshi had called on the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lt-Gen, to postpone the National Pro Army Golf Tournament. He stressed that it was important to discourage public gathering to curb “this yet-to-fully-understood but a ferociously evolving virus.”

He noted that the minimum expected people at the event is over 500 and from all over the country and some golf professionals coming from other African countries.

“This is not advisable at this critical time of coronavirus pandemic and should not be seen to be organised by a respectable and disciplined government agency like the Nigerian army.

“The world golfing community is small and so information on this tournament and indeed any golfing tournament is always known within the golfing community worldwide. Not a good image and publicity for Nigeria,” he said.

He said the group must be seen to be in tandem with the world in fighting this serious pandemic that has so far shown that it is no respecter of international boundaries, ethnicity, religion, region or class.