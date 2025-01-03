Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Nigeria, three other African countries in January

Nigeria, along with Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, and Chad, will host Wang Yi, China’s Foreign Minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, as part of his annual diplomatic tour of Africa.

The visits, scheduled from Sunday, January 5, to Saturday, January 11, 2025, were announced by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the trip, which is being made at the invitation of the host countries, underscores China’s long-standing tradition of prioritizing Africa in its diplomatic engagements.

“This marks the 35th consecutive year that a Chinese foreign minister’s first overseas trip of the year will be to Africa, symbolizing the strong ties between China and the continent.

“The visit is expected to further strengthen China-Africa relations, focusing on shared economic, political, and development goals”, the statement reads.



Share