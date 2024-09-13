BlockDAG’s Testnet Drops On Sep 20: Major Exchange Listing Coming? Insights on Solana Restaking Protocol’s Rise & LINK’s Price Dip!

This week, Solana’s restaking protocol grabbed attention with a major funding round, while Chainlink’s price feeds continue to secure DeFi platforms, despite some fluctuations in its price. But what everyone’s really talking about is the potential for BlockDAG to land on a major crypto exchange.

With the Testnet launch set for September 20th and two multi-million dollar soccer deals already in the bag, the word on the street is that BlockDAG could soon be listed on one of the top exchanges. This intense demand is boosting its ongoing $73.2 million presale, pushing batch 22—which kicked off just days ago—toward a near sellout.

Solana Restaking Protocol Solyaye Raises $12M in Seed Round

Solayer Labs, the brains behind the Solana restaking protocol, just raised $12 million in a seed round, pushing its valuation to a solid $80 million. Led by Polychain Capital, the funding round also attracted notable names like Big Brain Holdings, Hack VC, and Binance Labs.

Solayer’s approach stands out by focusing on native Solana applications rather than external services, allowing users to maximize their earnings by locking up staked assets. With over $186 million already restaked by 104,500 depositors, Solayer is gearing up for its next phase.

Chainlink Price Feeds Secure Radiant’s Platform Liquidity

Radiant Capital has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds into its money market platform on the Base mainnet, aiming to enhance security and stability. By using Chainlink’s decentralized Oracle network, Radiant ensures accurate and tamper-proof price data for assets like ETH and USDC.

This data is crucial in the DeFi space to avoid risks like data manipulation. Chainlink’s method of collecting price data from multiple sources and averaging it out reduces the impact of outliers. This integration aligns with Radiant’s goal of providing a secure environment, making sure their users’ assets are safeguarded even during market hiccups.

BlockDAG to List On a Major Exchange Soon?

2024 has seen countless crypto projects come and go, but BlockDAG is in a league of its own, boasting one of the most impressive presale performances ever witnessed. This project isn’t even halfway through its presale and has already raised over $73.2 million, delivering early holders an ROI of over 1,680%, and 21 out of 45 batches completely sold out.

After a massive string of wins, speculation is swirling that BlockDAG could soon be listed on a major crypto exchange! Word on the street is that BlockDAG is in talks with some of the biggest names in the industry, and this listing might just be on one of the top five exchanges. These exciting whispers come right on the heels of BlockDAG’s announcement of their Testnet launch on September 20th—a crucial step toward the much-anticipated Mainnet release.

This Testnet launch is a game-changer, offering the community their first hands-on experience with BlockDAG’s cutting-edge technology. Users will get the chance to mint coins with top BDAG crypto miners, connect through MetaMask, and explore the blockchain’s capabilities firsthand.

With the Mainnet just around the corner, BDAG’s price is expected to skyrocket to $1 per coin at any moment. Currently, BDAG is sitting at $0.0178 per coin in batch 22. When it hits the projected $1, those who get in now could see an ROI of over 5,500%!

And let’s not forget BlockDAG’s recent high-profile partnerships with German and Italian soccer giants, which are adding serious weight to the likelihood of the exchange listing happening soon. Demand for BDAG is through the roof, with one whale even dropping a whopping $2.5 million to buy the coins.

Over & Out!

Solana’s restaking protocol is pushing boundaries, securing a hefty seed round. And though Chainlink’s price may have taken a slight dip, its technology remains indispensable for the stability of some DeFi platforms.

But in a year where only the strongest crypto projects can truly thrive, BlockDAG is showing it has what it takes to rise to the top. With the Testnet launch just days away and whispers of a major exchange listing growing louder, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a future heavyweight in the crypto arena.

For those looking to get in on this rising star, here’s a crucial detail: BlockDAG’s $1 price forecast presents an incredible opportunity for anyone who jumps in while the current batch 22 is still available at a very accessible $0.0178. Why? Because this is the window where early holders could see an ROI of over 5,500%!

