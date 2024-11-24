BlockDAG Presale Hits $150M With $20M in Just 48 Hours: How It Compares to Ethereum ETFs & XRP’s Momentum

The ongoing bull phase might just go down as one of the most remarkable periods in the history of cryptocurrency. Ethereum ETFs are achieving record trading volumes, Ripple (XRP) is gearing up for what could be a dramatic rally, and BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking records with a presale that has now reached $150 million, with $20M raised alone in last 48 hours.

While Ethereum’s rejuvenated momentum and XRP’s price movements are largely driven by bullish market patterns, BlockDAG has emerged as a hub for whale activity due to its unmatched growth and technological advancements. Early adopters have already enjoyed an extraordinary 2240% ROI, and 25 out of its 45 presale batches have completely sold out.

These three major players are setting the tone for the crypto market, but which of them will rise as the top crypto to buy in 2024? The answer likely lies with the one prepared to redefine the market in its current state.

Ethereum ETFs See Unprecedented Trading Activity

Ethereum ETFs have been a centerpiece of recent investor activity, with trading volumes surging to $1.63 billion last week, the highest level recorded since their launch. This represents a notable 44% increase from the previous week, signaling a significant revival of interest in Ethereum ETFs.

Market analysts observe that after a slow start, spot Ethereum ETFs are now witnessing a sustained upswing reminiscent of trends seen with Bitcoin ETFs. This revival in trading activity coincides with Ethereum’s 25% price surge, marking its most substantial weekly gain in six months.

XRP Prepares for a Significant Rally

The XRP price is drawing attention with predictions of a parabolic rally from seasoned trader Peter Brandt. XRP has recently surpassed its 2023 high and now has a target of $1.60, which could pave the way for even larger surges, with some analysts projecting a climb to $4.

This optimism is supported by technical indicators such as the coil formation, which suggests explosive price action may be imminent. Additionally, bullish sentiment fueled by legal clarity surrounding XRP’s status further positions the asset as a key focus for traders looking to capitalize on the ongoing Q4 market rally.

BlockDAG’s Presale Crosses $150M Amidst Whale Activity

As Ethereum ETFs and XRP’s upward momentum reflect the broader bullish sentiment in the market, BlockDAG has firmly positioned itself as one of the most sought-after cryptos to buy in during this phase.

The project has raised nearly $150 million, with over 16.3 billion coins sold, and early adopters have already seen their stakes yield a remarkable 2240% ROI. Currently priced at $0.0234 in batch 26, the coin is poised for continued growth.

BlockDAG’s appeal extends beyond its financial milestones. The nearly completed mainnet is undergoing rigorous security audits to ensure a seamless launch. Its standout features, including EVM compatibility, decentralized nodes, and a cutting-edge blockchain explorer, underline the project’s ability to enhance blockchain scalability, security, and efficiency.

Massive whale holdings have been a driving force behind BlockDAG’s presale success, with some pouring millions into the project’s future. Inspired by this whale confidence, retail traders are joining in, drawn by the prospect of significant returns.

As the presale approaches its final stages, the opportunity to participate in one of the year’s most talked-about crypto ventures is slipping away. With the current price of $0.0234 per coin, further increases appear inevitable as whale activity continues to drive demand.

Seize the Opportunities in Q4’s Thriving Market

The crypto market is showing incredible vitality, with Ethereum ETF inflows contributing to a 25% increase in Ethereum’s price, XRP targeting $1.60 and beyond, and BlockDAG achieving milestones that position it as a disruptive force in the blockchain space.

With nearly $150 million raised in presale revenue and a 2240% ROI already delivered to early holders, BlockDAG stands out as one of the best presale cryptos for those seeking exceptional returns. While Ethereum and XRP remain strong choices, BlockDAG’s rapid growth and innovative foundation make it the standout crypto to watch in 2024.

