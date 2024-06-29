Beta Glass expands African presence with enhanced service offerings

The new French version of the website provides insights into the company’s commitment to environmentally friendly practices and recycling initiatives; and offers comprehensive information on Beta Glass’ wide range of glass containers, innovative solutions, and sustainability initiatives.

This, the company notes, strengthens its commitment to delivering superior glass packaging solutions across various sectors.

“We are delighted to launch the French version of the Beta Glass website, which reflects our dedication to meeting the needs of our clients across Africa,” Darren Bennett-Voci, CEO of Beta Glass said.

“This latest update aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service and support to our African markets. Beta Glass is deeply committed to inclusivity and customer satisfaction. Our strategic initiatives focus on expanding our footprint in Francophone Africa, providing localised support and tailored solutions,” he added.

As a member of the Frigoglass Group, Beta Glass harnesses advanced technology and innovative practices to deliver sustainable and quality packaging solutions. With a strong presence in West and Central Africa, Beta Glass expressed its commitment to driving progress and setting new standards in the glass container manufacturing industry for the markets of the African continent.

As Beta Glass continues to grow its presence in Africa the addition of French to its official website facilitates French-speaking customers and partners and ensures they can easily access detailed information about products and services, fostering more effective communication and stronger connections.