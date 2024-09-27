Whales Pour Millions into BlockDAG in Response to 50% Bonus Offer! Dogecoin Faces Resistance & Catizen’s Listing Sees Rebound

Dogecoin, one of the best meme coins, is in the spotlight, with its price predictions suggesting it may either break through key resistance or face a potential drop. At the same time, Catizen’s listing has brought a 16% dip followed by a quick recovery, keeping investors on their toes.

But the whales are swimming towards BlockDAG, which continues to maintain a steady upward trend. Celebrating its recent Testnet launch, BlockDAG offers a limited-time 50% bonus on all BDAG coin purchases. Whales are taking advantage and making their moves by pouring in millions to buy BDAG coins. With predictions of an astounding 30,000x ROI for the future, now might be the best time to act before prices climb even higher.



Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will It Break Resistance or Face a Drop?

Dogecoin’s price is currently testing key resistance levels, with an upside break looking possible. According to Dogecoin price predictions, after forming a base above $0.0900, DOGE managed to surpass the $0.1000 mark and now faces challenges near the $0.1095 and $0.1155 resistance levels.



If it can clear these hurdles, a push toward $0.1220 or even $0.1320 could be on the horizon. However, failure to break past $0.1095 might trigger another drop, with support sitting at $0.1022 and $0.0950. While some anticipate gains, caution remains, as Dogecoin price predictions depend on overcoming significant resistance in the short term.

Catizen’s Listing Faces Initial Dip & Recovery

Catizen’s (CATI) recent listing has seen a mixed performance, with the price initially dropping by 16%. However, the token recovered on September 23, breaking out from a descending resistance trend line. Despite this short-term strength, there remains uncertainty about Catizen’s future trajectory due to insufficient price history.

While some indicators, such as the RSI and MACD, suggest bullish momentum, this is based on a shorter time frame, leaving the long-term outlook unclear. As Catizen’s listing gains attention across exchanges, its future price movement will largely depend on how it handles resistance in the $0.93-$0.97 range.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Attracts Whales as Presale Heats Up

BlockDAG is giving crypto enthusiasts an incredible chance to boost their BDAG holdings with a limited-time 50% bonus on all purchases. Until October 14, using the promo code BDAG50 at checkout will instantly enhance buyers’ purchases, making now a perfect moment for new buyers to jump in.

This offer celebrates BlockDAG’s successful Testnet launch and the massive success of their presale, which is racing toward a $600 million goal. Time is ticking, and this rare opportunity won’t last long—now’s the time to act.

Since this offer went live, whales have snapping up BDAG in large volumes. This surge in big-money moves is proof of the strong confidence in BlockDAG’s future. BlockDAG shows no signs of slowing down, with the presale already raising $76.2 million and more than 13.1 billion coins sold in 23 presale batches.

Experts are predicting a staggering 30,000X ROI, making BDAG one of the hottest opportunities in the crypto space. The price has already skyrocketed by 1820%, from $0.001 to $0.0192, and it’s clear this is just the beginning. With the 50% bonus in play, this is the chance to get in before prices climb higher. Once this offer expires, it’s gone for good!

Why Whales Jump In Now

Each of these coins presents its own opportunities and challenges. Dogecoin faces uncertain resistance levels, leaving its future movement unclear, while Catizen’s listing has shown mixed results, with initial losses followed by a brief recovery. However, BlockDAG is clearly in the lead with a steady presale progression.



With the price already at $0.0192 and whales securing a large number of BDAG coins, it’s evident they recognise the long-term potential of BlockDAG. The 50% bonus on BDAG purchases adds even more appeal, especially with predictions of a 30,000x ROI. If the big players are securing their shares now, it might be time to act before this window closes.

