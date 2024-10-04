Afrexim’s medical centre opens in Nigeria June 2025, targets diaspora doctors

The African medical centre of excellence(AMCE) an initiative of the Afrexim Bank will begin operation June 2025 with a focus on reversing medical tourism, and attracting doctors that have emigrated in the country in a phenomenon popularly known as ‘Japa’ .

Brian Deaver, the CEO of AMCE, announced the facility’s plans during a tour in Abuja on Thursday, revealing the centre’s commitment to providing world-class medical services that will attract both local and international patients.

“We are on a very rigid timeline. June 5, 2025 is when we will have the opening”, he said.

He emphasised the readniness of the Medical Center of Excellence is to reverse Nigeria’s medical tourism estimated at $1 billion annually.

“We are embedding the top minds in healthcare, the best technology. We expect that because of what we do here, there will be Europeans coming to Abuja for the treatment that we can offer. We do absolutely intend and will put a huge dent on that billion dollars that’s going out”, he said.

The CEO also said the facility aims to curb Braun drain by attracting healthcare professionals who have left the country as well as those within the country. According to Deaver, Nigerian doctors are among the most skilled globally, many of whom are in leadership roles in top medical institutions worldwide.

Deaver said the hospital intends to employ 90% Nigerians and 10% expatriates who will train and transfer knowledge.

“We are bringing diaspora back home. They are some of the most skilled clinicians and physicians in the world. We are giving them the resources, the technology, the tools, the equipment that they seek and the funding to be able to come back home and treat their own people”, he said.

The CEO said recruitment has already begun, and teh completion of the first phase of the centre will create about 600 new jobs.

The CEO further informed that the Cebtre will be deploying the advanced cyclotrone technology , to enhance diagnostic capabilities. Currently West Africa faces gaps in access to cyclotrone technology with only one available.

Deaver said the cyclotrone technology to be deployed in partnership with IBA radiopharma solutions is at a higher power and energy level.

He explained that Cyclotrons are vital for producing medical isotopes, which are crucial for advanced diagnostic imaging and targeted therapies. By establishing the cyclotrone facility, he siad AMCE will ensure a reliable, local supply of isotopes, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses for non-communicable diseases such as cancer.

“It causes cancer to light up, it has not been seen before”, he said.

“The impact of this facility will extend beyond diagnostics. It will foster innovation and research that will improve treatment options for patients suffering from chronic conditions. By bringing this technology to West Africa, we are not just enhancing local healthcare infrastructure; we are also laying the groundwork for a self-sufficient and resilient healthcare system.

“Importantly, the Cyclotron facility will serve as a hub for collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and industry experts. This synergy will be crucial in driving forward the solutions we need to tackle the healthcare challenges in our region”, he added.

“We recognize the ever pressing need to address the growing burden of diseases such as cancer, sickle cell, and cardiovascular conditions that affect millions in our communities. By focusing on this vision, we will enhance healthcare outcomes and improve the quality of life for individuals and families across the region”, he further said.

Deaver also spoke on the center’s potential to boost intra-African trade.

“We are hoping that we will have medical supply companies, equipment manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and others who will take advantage of the $1 billion provided Afrexim Bank to come and establish themselves here. We have 15,000 pieces of equipment coming in, we will put out tenders or bids for our medical equipment. We are buying as much as we can from African manufacturers and suppliers”, he said.

He further said the medical centre will be taking great interest in is sickle cell disease and aim to provide a permanent cure.

‘We’re putting in a stem cell lab in this hospital that will not only treat single cell, it will cure it permanently”, he said.

The CEO mentioned that $237 million have so far been invested in the project and expressed the commitment of the Afrexim Bank to fund the entire project. He said the centre has also attracted investors.

“We have seen a lot of interest from investors. At this point, we are oversubscribed. We have, Africa Finance Corp, as will as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and the Bank of Industry”, he said.

In the nearest future, Deaver said the AMCE looks to establish a medical school, the school of nursing, the hotel for patient families, the housing for employees, the clinical research with partnerships with Novartis and Roche out of Switzerland for doing clinical research here.

On affordability for the indigent, Deaver said there will be a separate foundation for donations which have so far attracted $7 million

Yau Idris, the director general of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority said the Authority will through its robust regulatory regime ensure that the necessary requirements are met for successful operation of the facility.

He urged adequate investment in equipment and training of personnel.

