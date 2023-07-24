Why Africa Business Tourism and MICE matter to youths

Once again, the Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass is set to hold its sixth edition. But the event has become crucial for the tourism and MICE sectors of the African economy because of its importance and impact so far.

Of course, one can query why the event matters. It matters because it sets out to empower participants, mainly youths, in digitization and technological innovation in the tourism industry.

The Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass 2023, which is the 6th edition, matters because it collaborates with young entrepreneurs on the continent on relevant areas.

The collaboration is necessary as the MICE industry has been transformed by technology, which has played a vital role in elevating this industry to new heights. From virtual events to event management software, data analytics to security, technology is ruling almost every sphere of MICE.

The event is scheduled for July 27-28, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event matters also because Africa Tourism Partners, the organisers, has roped in young innovators like Nkululeko Ndumiso Nkosi, an entrepreneur, writer, strategist, and technology innovator to train the MICE Masterclass 2023 participants in MICE technological innovation and digitalization.

The course will equip attendees with digitalization skills for purposes of improving sales and marketing efficiencies as well as profitability in MICE.

Attending delegates will learn about available event management software, virtual and augmented reality, and tools for managing online registration platforms and streamlining event planning process for financially viable event, exhibition and venue management and participant engagement within the MICE industry. Other key areas to be covered during the masterclass are integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics, digital signage, interactive displays and event management platforms.

The session will empower MICE professionals and practitioners to learn how to analyse clients’ preferences and behaviour, customize event content, and provide targeted marketing and sales recommendations.

Another expert trainer to deliver the session is Mamello Mofokeng, a qualified data scientist, cloud practitioner and cybersecurity professional.

With freshly packaged areas of focus, the annual Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass will be an interactive session where everyone will learn and also impact their knowledge. It will also provide opportunities for attendees to network and do business in between the various sessions.