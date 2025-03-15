Wealthy travellers prioritise unique and high-value purchases when visiting global destinations. From fine art to luxury watches, they seek items that offer exclusivity, cultural significance, and investment potential. Destinations known for luxury shopping provide opportunities to acquire rare and valuable items, enhancing travel experiences and investment portfolios.

A recent study by Judaica analysed the luxury travel habits of wealthy individuals, focusing on high-end purchases made while travelling. The research examined sought-after items, average prices, and destinations where luxury goods are acquired. It highlighted key markets, including custom jewellery, fine art, limited-edition handbags, and gourmet ingredients, identifying regions and products that attract significant spending.

Here are the top 10 luxury items wealthy travellers buy and where to find them;

1. Custom jewellery

Average price: $5,000–$150,000

Custom jewellery is a leading purchase among wealthy travellers. New York City, Dubai, and Paris are top destinations for bespoke pieces. Visitors to New York seek engagement rings and exclusive designs from Tiffany & Co. Dubai’s Gold Souk provides a wide selection of gold and gemstones, often custom-made. Paris is home to renowned jewellers such as Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier.

2. Fine art

Average price: $10,000–$1,000,000

Fine art remains a popular investment, with Paris, Florence, and New York standing out. Paris offers access to galleries and Sotheby’s auctions. Florence, known for its Renaissance heritage, attracts buyers looking for original works or high-quality reproductions. New York, particularly during events like Art Basel, provides opportunities to acquire rare and exclusive artworks.

3. Limited-edition handbags

Average price: $1,500–$150,000

Paris, Milan, and Tokyo are key destinations for limited-edition handbags. Paris is known for the Hermès Birkin bag, available through waiting lists or special orders. Milan features exclusive collections from Gucci and Prada. Tokyo offers unique Louis Vuitton designs made for the Japanese market.

4. Exotic spices & gourmet ingredients

Average price: $50–$1,000

Morocco, India, and Italy are sought-after locations for exotic spices and gourmet ingredients. Marrakech markets offer aromatic spices. India’s Kashmir region provides high-quality saffron. Italy’s Piedmont region is famous for white truffles, available only during the harvest season.

5. Antiques and collectibles

Average price: $50–$100,000

London, Istanbul, and Jerusalem attract collectors seeking rare antiques. London’s Portobello Road market is known for vintage artefacts. Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar features Ottoman-era treasures. Jerusalem’s Old City is notable for religious antiques, including menorahs and unique artefacts.

6. Perfumes

Average price: $500–$10,000

Paris and Grasse are leading destinations for luxury perfumes. Paris is home to iconic perfume houses like Fragonard, offering bespoke scents. Grasse, the birthplace of modern perfumery, allows visitors to craft personalised fragrances using locally sourced flowers.

7. Luxury wines and spirits

Average price: $50–$10,000

Bordeaux, Scotland, and Italy’s Piedmont region are top locations for premium wines and spirits. Bordeaux offers exclusive winery tours and limited-edition wines. Scotland provides access to rare Scotch whiskies, while Piedmont is renowned for Barolo wine, valued for its aging potential.

8. Handcrafted Leather Goods

Average Price: $500–$5,000

Florence, Marrakech, and Paris are known for handcrafted leather goods. Florence’s Santa Croce district is a hub for premium leather products. Marrakech features artisanal leather bags and belts. Paris provides customisable leather goods from brands such as Louis Vuitton.

9. Fine china & glassware

Average price: $200–$5,000

Vienna, Prague, and London are recognised for their fine china and glassware. Vienna’s Augarten porcelain is hand-painted and highly valued. Prague is home to Moser glass, crafted with precision. London features Royal Worcester porcelain, popular among collectors.

10. Luxury watches

Average price: $5,000–$1,000,000

Geneva and Zurich are leading destinations for luxury watches. Geneva hosts renowned brands such as Rolex and Patek Philippe. Zurich offers high-end Swiss watches from Audemars Piguet and IWC. These timepieces are considered investments, with limited editions increasing in value over time.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share