No doubt, the lockdown and travel restrictions across the world have grounded travels, while dream holiday is impossible now.

It is all for good as safety in the face of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic is more important than leisure.

But as hope rises for the recovery of the global economy, including tourism and hospitality, globetrotters and particularly lovers of exclusivity among them, will once again identify with the Bvlgari hotel brand. It is truly sought-after. There are just few selected properties in major cosmopolitan cities and luxury resorts destinations across the world.

At each of the select properties (about five in the world) the luxury hospitality collection conveys the excitement of the Bvlgari brand, its timeless glamour and its heritage of magnificent Roman jeweller.

For now the Bvlgari experience is only felt in six properties in six destinations in the world; Milan, London, Bali, Beijing, Shanghai and Dubai. That lies the exclusivity of the brand.

If you want a taste of the Bvlgari brand, it is possible but with a cost. However, the magnificence and luxury of the brand exude more at Bvlgari Resort Dubai.

Opened in December 2017, Bvlgari Resort which is located in Dubai is a destination of choice for visitors seeking the solitude of an island escape, the residential feeling of a private house, yet situated just minutes from the heart of the vibrant city and its cultural attractions.

The 1.4 million-square-foot property is a first-of-its-kind development for Bvlgari, both in terms of scale and magnitude. With its Mediterranean village charm, the complex features the Resort joined by six residential buildings of 173 sea-facing apartments, 15 private mansions, a Beach Club, and Bvlgari’s first-ever Marina and Yacht Club.

It is all-round exclusivity at Bvlgari Resort Dubai, which most guests describe as an urban oasis. Developed by Meraas, a leading Dubaibased holding company, the hotel is exclusively situated on the manmade seahorse shaped island of Jumeira Bay, connected by a 300m bridge to central Dubai.

As with all the Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, the Bvlgari Resort Dubai was designed by renowned Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel. Both the interiors and exteriors have been created with the same detail and precision of a Bvlgari jewel: pairing rare, raw materials according to colour, texture and feel, and sculpting them into objects of enduring beauty. Styled with illuminated gardens and pools and resembling a traditional seaside Italian village, it blends Mediterranean landscaping with the natural surroundings of the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

The resort includes 101 hotel rooms and suites and 20 hotel villas, all exquisitely furnished with the highest quality Italian luxury furniture brands such as Maxalto, Flos, Fexform and others, in an expression of the quality of ‘Made in Italy’. All rooms and suites have expansive views over the breathtaking Dubai skyline or the Arabian Gulf, with large balconies to truly soak up the magnificent scenery.

The size of the rooms makes the difference. From 55 to 540 square meters, the rooms offer enough space to frolic in comfort and tranquility.

Beyond the massive room offerings, Bvlgari Resort Dubai is sought-after because of other exclusive offerings. One of them is the Bvlgari Spa.

The 1,700 sqm BVLGARI Spa adds a further luxurious touch to the guest experience with eight treatment rooms and 25-metre indoor pool with full sea view through its magnificent floor to ceiling windows. Guests will enjoy the ultimate wellbeing experience, immersing in innovative treatments, therapies and grooming for both men and women, in addition to thermal and bathing experiences. Adjacent to the spa, a state-of-the-art fitness centre offers workshop gymnasium signature training method: a results-driven approach that redefines the very concept of well-being.

Corporate and business executives also enjoy exclusive leisure at the hotel, while being offered the best business aids and meeting venues, both at the Resort and the Yacht Club. From the Bvlgari Ballroom, Yacht Club Dubai, BVLGARI Pre-function Garden, and BVLGARI Private Members Boardroom exclusive to the Yacht Club members, there is enough space to engage the executives.

There are great offerings for lovers of culinary delights. Niko Romito, renowned Michelin starred Italian chef, awaits your visit to fete you with his well-curated blend of modern and classical Italian concepts. At Il Ristorante by Niko Romito restaurant, guests marvel at the chef who interprets the exquisite flavours of Italy with modern simplicity.

You can always enjoy signature beverages at Il Bar, a quintessential steel and bronze oval bar, while soaking up the magical dusk on the outdoor terrace, with views sweeping across the Arabian Gulf.

As well, Hōseki, located on the top floors of the resort, offers one-of-a-kind Japanese culinary journey to discerning guests. At the restaurant, with only 9 seats overlooking the Dubai’s skyline, Chef Masahiro Sugiyama, who has over 157 years of family sushi traditions, offers a memorable gastronomic treat with the finest ingredients directly imported from Japan.

For casual dining experience, Il Café offers itself, while the Lobby Lounge offers the residential atmosphere of a living room where guests can enjoy Italian-themed teas and coffees in a relaxed setting, surrounded by sumptuous soft furnishings, coffee table books and famous icons of Bvlgari’s rich heritage, a taste of modern Italian comfort.

Again, the resort’s beach club is a place to heighten your excitement. It features private villa cabanas, a children’s pool and Little Gems Kids’ Club while an outdoor pool and restaurant, La Spiaggia, is the perfect spot to wind down by day or night.

But a visit to the hotel without experiencing yacht club is not complete. Located at the Marina, the club is the world’s first Bvlgari Marina & Yacht Club and it is a unique destination which overlooks a 50-boat harbour and recreates the charm of a Mediterranean village in the heart of the Arabian Gulf.

You can also see La Limonaia, the secret lemontree garden. It offers guests a private country garden-style space with the quaintness of old Italy, while offering impressive views of the Dubai skyline.

Before you go, make sure to peep into the BVLGARI Il Cioccolato boutique for ‘chocolate gem’ creations, and La Galleria, the resort’s concept store, for gift items including the sophisticated Bvlgari Le Gemme perfume collection together with a large selection of items from top niche local and international designers, to complete the resort experience.

Saeed Shehata, director of sales, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai, who was in Lagos recently to launch the brand to discerning Nigerian travellers, awaits your visit. The hotel, according to him, is partnering with Emirates Airline and Emirates Holidays to encourage Nigerians to experience the highest class of hotel luxury in the world.