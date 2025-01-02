Thailand launches e-visa system for Nigerians, other West/Central African nations

Nigerians planning to visit Thailand can now apply for visas electronically, as the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja transitions to a fully digital visa application process.

The change, which took effect on January 1, eliminates the need for physical submissions.

Applicants are now required to complete their visa applications through the designated portal at www.thaievisa.go.th.

The e-visa policy extends beyond Nigeria to include Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Central African Republic, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Chad.

Applicants must reside in these countries when submitting their applications, the embassy emphasised in a statement.

The embassy warned that applications could be canceled if applicants fail to provide proof of residence in the specified countries.

“Travel booking confirmation must be provided upon submission of your visa application. This includes return flight details showing applicant’s name, departure and return date, all flights en route from the aforementioned countries to Thailand,” the statement read.

Processing time is typically five working days, though delays may occur in some cases, the embassy added.

The embassy also emphasized the need for genuine documents and truthful information, warning that false submissions would result in rejection, reporting, and potential future bans from entering Thailand.

