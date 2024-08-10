Six study destinations offering generous part-time work hours for students

There are six most preferred study destinations offering international students generous part-time work hours to enable them balance their academic commitments with enterprise.

Several international students pursue part-time jobs to handle the financial pressures of tuition fees and living expenses while studying. Consequently, the flexible work options helps them to manage their finances and support their academic goals.

Despite the challenge of balancing work with academic commitments, part-time jobs offer numerous benefits. Apart from providing job flexibility, they also enable students to manage their studies effectively while enhancing language skills and facilitating cultural integration.

Moreover, part-time work helps students build responsibility and confidence, which are essential for future careers. The work experience gained improves their CVs, making them more attractive to potential employers. Additionally, the extra income from part-time jobs provides financial relief, easing the stress of managing expenses.

However, the number of hours allowed for part-time work varies significantly from one country to another.

Here are the popular countries offering generous part-time work hours for international students:

Australia

Australia offers a student-friendly work policy, allowing international students to work up to 48 hours per fortnight (two weeks) during academic sessions.

This regulation maintains a balance between work and studies. During academic breaks, there are no restrictions on work hours, enabling students to maximise their earning potential and explore various career paths.

Canada

From Autumn 2024 onwards, international students in Canada can work up to 24 hours per week off-campus during the academic year.

This increased flexibility helps students to manage finances while continuing their studies. Full-time work is also permitted during scheduled breaks, providing further opportunities for earning and career development.

Germany

In Germany, international students can work up to 20 hours per week throughout their studies.

This policy provides the flexibility needed to gain valuable work experience while ensuring that students have enough time to focus on their academic commitments. This work limit applies to students, those in language courses, and those seeking study places.

France

France prioritises a healthy study-work balance by allowing students to work up to 964 hours per year.

This arrangement offers ample opportunity for part-time employment alongside studies. Additionally, specific regulations apply to on-campus work, providing extra avenues for earning within university environment.

United Kingdom

In the UK, international students can work either 10 or 20 hours per week depending on their individual circumstances.

During vacations and holidays, students can work full-time, giving them a chance to boost their finances and explore potential career options.

United States

In the United States, international students with F-1 visas enjoy considerable flexibility. They can work up to 20 hours per week on campus during academic sessions, helping them to manage daily expenses while studying.

During academic breaks and semesters off, students can work full-time, offering them chance to save money or gain significant experience. Off-campus work also follows a 20-hour per week limit during the academic year.