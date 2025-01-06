Finland increases minimum income requirement for residence permits to €1,600

The minimum monthly income requirement for a residence permit for employed persons in Finland rose to €1,600 from €1,399 took effect on January 1, 2025, as announced by the Finnish Ministry of the Interior.

According to the Aliens Act, an individual applying for a residence permit is deemed to have adequate financial resources if they are not likely to require social assistance.

“Applicants must have sufficient income in Finland during the entire time their residence permit is valid. In 2025, automated post-decision monitoring of residence permits will expand to cover the residence permit for an employed person”.

“Post-decision monitoring of permits focuses on key requirements, such as assessing whether the employee has been paid a sufficient salary,” says Tuuli Huhtilainen, of the Finnish Immigration Service, who processes residence permits for employed persons and seasonal work.

Additionally, the processing fees for permanent residence permits increased, with online applications costing € 240, up from € 220, while paper applications rose to € 350, up from € 270. However, those who submit their requests before December 31, 2024, will be charged the current rates.

These adjustments align with Finland’s broader efforts to streamline immigration policies and manage costs. The fee changes and policy updates reflect a strategic effort to balance immigration processing expenses while maintaining efficient services.

Applicants are encouraged to use the Enter Finland platform to save costs and expedite processing.

Other changes

For those seeking convenience and savings, it is recommended to use the Enter Finland platform for electronic submissions. This platform allows users to track their applications and update information easily.

From January 1 to January 8, 2025, there will be a temporary pause on decision-making for certain residence permits, including those for employed persons and seasonal work permits lasting more than six months. This pause will affect both initial and extension applications.

While applying for international protection remains free, renewing residence permit cards for beneficiaries of temporary protection will now incur a fee of € 20 for online renewals and € 40 for paper renewals. The first residence permit card remains free and valid for the entire duration of temporary protection. Authorities can verify the validity of expired cards through their information systems, making renewal optional.

A fee of € 100 will now be applied for extending the deadline for voluntary return, effective from January 1, 2025, until December 31, 2025. Although such applications have been rare in the past, the Finnish Immigration Service expects an increase in them.

This move aims to reduce the financial burden on the reception system and encourage beneficiaries of temporary protection to transition to private accommodations or apply for municipality residency.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

