Canada now permits international students to work up to 24 hours a week

Canada has now permitted eligible international students to work up to 24 hours per week from off campus from 20 hours per week during academic terms.

Marc Miller, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship minister, stated that raising the limit from the previous 20 hours strikes a balance between offering valuable work opportunities and ensuring students remain dedicated to their studies.

“This change will give students more flexibility to manage their time and gain practical experience,” Miller stated.

In October, 2022, Miller had emphasised the need for international students to obtain work experience, saying,“With the economy growing at a faster rate than employers can hire new workers, Canada needs to look at every option so that we have the skills and workforce needed to fuel our growth.

“Immigration will be crucial to addressing our labour shortage. By allowing international students to work more while they study, we can help ease pressing needs in many sectors across the country, while providing more opportunities for international students to gain valuable Canadian work experience and continue contributing to our short-term recovery and long-term prosperity.”

Key changes to the international student programme

Eligible international students in Canada can now work full-time during academic breaks, such as summer and winter holidays.

These periods will provide opportunities for students to increase their earnings without conflicting with class schedules, while enhancing their financial stability and pursuing their education.

Canada’s updated regulations aim to help students balance work and study more effectively.

By raising the weekly work limit to 24 hours, the regulations provides more employment opportunities while ensuring that academic commitments remain a priority, promoting a sustainable study schedule.

Also, designated educational institutions are now required to report twice yearly to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

These reports will verify students’ enrollment and academic progress, ensuring they meet study permit requirements. This measure supports the integrity of Canada’s International Student Program.

New rules also mandate approval before switching to a Designated Learning Institution (DLI).

International students must apply for a new study permit before changing institutions, ensuring compliance with permit conditions and maintaining academic standards across Canada’s educational institutions.

In Quebec, international students are allowed to work off campus without a separate work permit, provided they meet certain conditions.

To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time in a post-secondary, vocational, or professional training programme, or a vocational training programme at the secondary level. The course must last at least six months and lead to a degree, diploma, or certificate.

