African airlines sees 10% rise in demand on improved flight efficiency

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for October 2024 global passenger demand, showing African airlines saw a 10.4 percent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity was up 5.3 percent year-on-year. The load factor rose to 73.2 percent (+3.4ppt compared to October 2023).

“Continued strong and stable demand is good news, but just as important is the steady improvement in load factors. It shows what a great job the industry is doing in flying people more efficiently,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 7.1 percent compared to October 2023. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 6.1 percent year-on-year. The October load factor was 83.9 percent (+0.8ppt compared to October 2023).

International demand rose 9.5 percent compared to October 2023. Capacity was up 8.6 percent year-on-year and the load factor rose to 83.5 percent (+0.6ppt compared to October 2023).

Domestic demand rose 3.5 percent compared to October 2023. Capacity was up 2 percent year-on-year and the load factor was 84.5 percent (+1.2ppt compared to October 2023).

“Average seat factors have risen from around 67 percent in the 1990’s to over 83 percent today. Politicians thinking of trying to tax passengers off planes to reduce emissions would do well to note this.

Read also: African airlines record 14% surge in passenger traffic as travel booms

“Even if fewer people fly because taxes make it too expensive, it doesn’t automatically mean reduced emissions because the planes will still fly, just with fewer passengers. That would reverse decades hard won progress. We need to see the planes full to generate the economic and social benefits of travel with the most minimal emissions possible,” Walsh said.

All regions showed growth for international passenger markets in October 2024 compared to October 2023. Europe had the highest load factors, and Africa showed a sharp increase, but the Americas and the Middle East suffered falls.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 17.5 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 17.2 percent year-on-year and the load factor was 82.9 percent (+0.3ppt compared to October 2023).

European carriers had an 8.7 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 7.3 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.7 percent (+1.1ppt compared to October 2023).

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 2.2 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.5 percent year-on-year and the load factor was 80.2 percent (-0.2ppt compared to October 2023).

North American carriers saw a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 2.9 percent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.2 percent (+0.3ppt compared to October 2023).

Latin American airlines saw a 10.9 percent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 11.6 percent year-on-year. The load factor was 85.3 percent (-0.6ppt compared to October 2023).

Share