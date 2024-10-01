Yobe governor becomes grand patron of NGO for road construction, infrastructure upgrade

Mai-mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State.

Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State, will be inaugurated as the grand patron of Automobiles And Road Safety Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, in recognition of the governor’s deliberate efforts in building and rehabilitating road infrastructure in the state.

The NGO, established in 2013 with the consent of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), will formally inaugurate the governor as a grand patron on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024, during the third Nigeria Annual Automotive Industry Award in Lagos State.

Samuel Oriowo, president of the NGO, commended Governor Buni for the exceptional road construction drives in Yobe State despite having limited resources.

According to him, Governor Buni has completed several roads in Yobe state and over 500 kilometers of roads are currently under construction.

Oriowo said that driving aggressive road construction aims to open up communities and enhance socio-economic activities in the State.

He said that residents of the various communities in the state have expressed gratitude to the governor for constructing access roads in their areas.

“The governor is expected to receive the NGO’s Certificate of Excellence in recognition of his contributions to developing Nigeria’s Automotive Industry. He will also clinch on behalf of Yobe State Government, the top-grade Award of Excellence in intra-state mobility and transportation and the Award of Most Excellence in Road Safety.

“This is in recognition of Yobe State Government’s excellent performance in road rehabilitation, construction and maintenance across the state; leading to smooth intra-state mobility and safety of motorists as well as reduction in road crashes within the state as attested to by stakeholders in the state,” he explained.

Oriowo said the Board of Trustees of the Automobiles And Road Safety Initiative congratulates Governor Buni for the inauguration.

Share