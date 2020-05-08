BusinessDay
Two dead, property destroyed in Ibadan Tanker fire

Crisis looms as sacked Oyo LG chairmen, Councillors threatens to resume today

Two people lost their lives on Friday in the Moniya area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames.

The tanker was said to have lost control while descending the slope beside a petrol station at Moniya.

According to an eye witness, the diesel-laden tanker skidded off the road and crushed a vehicle travelling Ogbomoso. The collision created a loud bang followed by the fire outburst.

The eye witness said the fire spread into shops and other vehicles which made, forcing people scamper into safety, as property owners in the area cried for help.

.The inferno which lasted for almost 30 minutes destroyed several shops, cars, motorcycles, an excavator, and the motor park close to Akinyele Local Government Area headquarters.

The Chief Fire Officer, Oyo State Fire Service, Moshood Adewuyi, said his men arrived at the scene in good time, considering the distance they needed to cover to get to the spot.

He attributed the accident to a break failure on the tanker.

“One passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle got burnt. One other life was lost, but we are yet to determine the number of casualties in the incidence.” he added.

 

