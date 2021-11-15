Truckers threaten to shut down over economic losses on port roads

Truckers under the aegis of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) have threatened to close shop if the government fails to repair the bad portions of Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports access roads within one week.

According to a statement signed by Remi Ogungbemi for AMATO, truckers have been suffering the loss of lives and property as a result of the failed portions of roads in Apapa and Tin-Can port access roads.

“We are using this medium to inform the authority and general public at large that if nothing is done to make the road motorable, even if it is a palliative within a week, starting from the 12th of November 2021, we would have no choice but to withdraw our services,” Ogungbemi stated.

According to him, the roads leading to Lagos ports, the gateway to the nation’s economy, deserve to be given serious attention that would make them the best among all roads in Nigeria.

He stated that the roads have been abandoned to become potential accident and death traps over the years.

“Despite government allocation of resources for the repair of these roads, some strategic portions of roads in Apapa and Tin-Can Port access roads have become death and accident traps where trucks carrying loaded containers and fuel tanks keep falling on a daily basis. They in the process, spill their contents, which in most cases lead to damages and lives being lost. Traffic robbers also take advantage of trucks/cars slowing down at potholes to rob motorists at gunpoint and sometimes, burgle and divert containers,” Ogungbemi explained.

Ogungbemi, however, questioned the fact that it is taking so long for the contractors working on these roads to complete the construction despite the huge amount of money earmarked for the road construction project by the government.