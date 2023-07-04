Toyota Century SUV set to debut before year-end

To expand its SUV range of cars, Toyota is concluding plans to launch its new flagship model that will adopt the Century moniker before the end of 2023.

The new SUV will sit above the Land Cruiser in Toyota’s range combining higher levels of luxury, and technology and will be built to have Rolls-Royce looks.

At the presentation of the all-new Alphard and Vellfire, Simon Humphries, Toyota’s chief branding officer, announced the intention to launch Century SUV.

“The Toyota Century is the ultimate chauffeur experience, but it will have to evolve as we move toward the future. And later in the year, I hope to have a chance to share the outcome of that story with a new addition to Toyota’s chauffeur series. It will certainly be an impressive step in our mission to change the future of cars,” he said.

This suggests that the Century SUV will be an important model for Toyota, representing the pinnacle of styling, comfort, luxury, and technology.

Read also: NPA facilitates auctioning of overtime cars, 4,251 containers to decongest port

It’s being built to have proportions, a long bonnet, a dropping character line, a greenhouse, D-Pillar, and a retro-inspired tail look similar to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

According to reports, the Century SUV could ride on the TNGA-K architecture, which is already used by several models including the Toyota Highlander and Lexus TX SUVs, as well as the Toyota Alphard/ Vellfire and Lexus LM minivans.

The SUV is expected to come fitted with a hybrid powertrain, although chances are that it will swap the electrified V8 of the Century sedan for a more sensible and efficient setup combining a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with dual electric motors.

It was rumoured that the new SUV will cost around $105,000 in Japan, which would make it cheaper than the $140,000 Century sedan.

Production is expected to take place at the Tahara plant in Japan, while there is a high chance that Toyota will also export the Century SUV to other markets.