‘Stallion group will deliver on its COVID-19 promise’

Arpita Roy Luthra, general manager in charge of marketing at Stallion group has assured that, the company will fulfil its project of supplying bags of rice and fish to hospitals designated as centres in the country towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the next 90 days.

The company’s general manager told BusinessDay in a telephone chat this week that, embarking on such a corporate social responsibility is a worthy initiative as it concerns the lives of Nigerians that are affected by the global pandemic.

She assured that, the team saddled with the task of ensuring that, the relief materials gets to the designated hospitals treating the coronavirus scourge are working round the clock to ensure prompt and efficient delivery of the items.

Recently, the Stallion group conglomerate with diverse business interests embarked on CSR campaign towards the ongoing fight against the killer coronavirus scourge.

Sunil Vaswani, chairman of Stallion group while stating that these are exceptionally difficult times, noted that urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems.

‘’At Stallion group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and our community”. The Stallion chairman said.

The Stallion team in collaboration with the Lagos state government is also deploying staff buses to ferry health care workers to hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 treatment in Lagos apart from pledging free rice and fish delivery for three months to all the hospitals handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frontline health workers will have a dedicated pick up and drop services during the federal government’s directives on enhanced community quarantine.

The buses will be attached to the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals for the next three months to ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the healthcare providers who are in the frontline in the fight against the corona virus.

