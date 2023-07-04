Stallion Auto Keke delivers 140 Bajaj tricycles to Yobe State

As part of its effort to address the high rate of youth unemployment in Nigeria, Stallion Auto Keke Limited, the distributor of Bajaj Auto Ltd, said it has delivered a total of 140 Bajaj tricycles to the government of Yobe State.

Received by the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation under the Yobe State Government, the tricycles are expected to empower and support small-scale businesses and individuals.

Speaking during the launch of the youth empowerment and poverty alleviation programme held recently at the Government House, Damaturu, Mai Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State, said it was a continuation of his administration’s efforts towards the support of the people of Yobe State.

“There is no doubt that small and medium-scale businesses can create employment opportunities to combat poverty. As a continuation of our empowerment programme, the tricycles shall be deployed towards empowering and supporting unemployed youths, small-scale businesses and small-business individuals across the state,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the empowerment drive would speed up post-insurgency recovery and wealth creation in the state for stability and prosperity.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to put the tricycles and other equipment to use and avoid selling them, adding that the government would monitor the beneficiaries in their various trades.

Reacting, Stallion Auto Keke expressed appreciation to the Yobe State Ministry of wealth creation, and empowerment for choosing the Bajaj tricycle brand.

“And we are proud to be associated with the Yobe State empowerment initiative, a programme which aligns with one of our corporate goals of delivering huge value to the Nigerian society through our expansive Stallion Empowerment Initiative (SEI) programme, which focuses on female three-wheeler drivers, mechanical training and assembling,” the company said.

Bajaj tricycle is assembled and exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Stallion Auto Keke Limited, under the Stallion Group. It has been known as the world’s best tricycle brand in terms of quality and reliability with a presence in 75 countries globally.