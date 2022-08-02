Redesigned Changan CS15 SUV debuts in Nigerian market

A redesigned version of the Changan CS15 crossover has been launched into the Nigerian market, offering an array of safety and intelligent features, and is expected to rival brands such as Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, GAC GS3 and Nissan Kicks.

Vijay Singh, Stallion Motors’ head of Sales and Marketing, said his company rolled out the new CS15 to satisfy the desire of Nigerian auto lovers for SUVs that combine beauty with intelligence, strength and value for money.

“Essentially, the latest CS15 comes loaded with ABS, Airbags, Anti-theft alarm, Collision Detection, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Immobilizer, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Camera and more.

“The new CS15 is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder Petrol engine mated onto 5DCT (Dual-clutch transmission), which generates 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque. Interestingly, as the nation and the rest of the world face challenges of volatile fuel price, CS15, which frugally travels across 100 kilometres using only 6.5 litres of fuel, is pocket-friendly.”

The Crossover also comes with a brand-new chassis adjustment, which translates to comfortable cruising control on the city or highway, the company notes. Furthermore, the CS15’s styling is described as an outcome of Changan designers taking their creative prowess to another level, resulting in muscular exterior curves that convey surging power.

Restyled with a modified grill and Sharp LED headlamp, the latest CS15 Crossover is 4.135 mm long, 1,740 mm wide and 1630 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2520 mm and trunk capacity of 230 litres, all of which enlarge its interior space.

Changan CS15’s striking styling extends into its interior, thereby underlining individuality, dynamism and style. Equipped with Automatic headlamp, wise and convenient Keyless entry + One-push start, the interior comes with silver chrome 7-inch touch LCD screen, which support mobile phone interconnection and mapping and other basic functions.

With up to 39 inches storage spaces, CS15 makes use of its flexible design, as foldable rear seats and electric sunroof offer occupants more comfort and flexibility.

In addition to the basic central control lock, the CS15 is equipped with extra intelligent features, including rear parking radar, reversing image, constant speed cruise, front and rear power windows, exterior mirror electric adjustment function, automatic headlights, headlight height adjustment, co-pilot car interior makeup mirror and in-car air conditioning / pollen filtering.

Despite its features in safety, equipment and styling, the newly launched Changan CS15, according to Singh, is on offer for as low as N12.3 million, factors he says embolden the CS15 to confidently flex its muscles against the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, GACGS3 and Nissan Kicks, its major competitors in the country.

The vehicle launched by Zahav Automobile Co, Changan’s official representative in Nigeria and Ghana, and a subsidiary of Stallion group. Changan, as a Chinese auto brand has in recent years been gaining popularity worldwide, which the company says can be attributed to its value offering across automotive segments.

In the Chinese language, CHANG means lasting and AN means safety. Therefore, CHANGAN together represents the idea of “Lasting Safety”. One of the top four Automobile groups in China, Changan automobile boasts an industrial history stretching back 153 years.