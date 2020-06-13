Oyo to Dualize Airport Road, reconstructs seven others across state

To ease transportation of goods and passengers from one location to another, Oyo State government is to dualise the 3.6-km airport road in Ibadan, rehabilitate and reconstruct seven other roads around the State.

Most of the roads that are being picked for rehabilitation and reconstruction have been abandoned for decades while people have been deprived of the simple responsibility of government.

The projects expected to commence soon, the State’s Commissioner for Works and Transport, Raphael Afonja disclosed at the weekend in Ibadan, that they are parts of the promises made by the administration to bring succour to the people of the State.

Listed among the roads for rehabilitation was the 21km Oko-Olokemeji-Arolu road, which has been abandoned for long and residents cut off from the main town due to complete damage of the road.

The 2.50-km FBC Agbeja-Apata-Ajawa road which spurs to Oke-Ayo Ayo road will be rehabilitated while Ogbomoso-INEC- Afunleketa- Iresaadu (16kilometers) will be reconstructed.

In Oke-Ogun region, Idiko Ile -Ijio – Wasimi road in Itesiwaju local government will also be reconstructed.

Afonja further revealed that the 4.85-km Odo-Ona Kekere-Arapaja road in Ibadan will be reconstructed alongside the 4.8 kilometers Akala way-Wofun road as well as the 20-kmAkobo- Olorunda Abaa- Oritamerin road in Ibadan.

According to Raphael Afonja, a Professor, Governor Seyi Makinde has a strong drive to provide infrastructure and basic amenities to the people of the State, with a view to improve their standard of living.

“Governor Makinde is working assiduously to reach his target of providing basic amenities and social infrastructures for the people of Oyo State according to the oath and pledge he made when he got their vote.

“This administration will not relent in doing this, it is for the benefit of the masses, it will serve us all,” he said.

The commissioner added that the roads have been captured in the 2020 budget of the State and work will commence on the roads soon, as they have been approved by the Governor.