Oyetola charges NIWA to enforce Waterways Transportation Code

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has charged the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to enforce compliance with the Waterways Transportation Code.

Oyetola said this while commiserating with the Kogi State government, the families and victims of the recent tragic boat accident that occurred in the Kupa Ebbe Village, Kupa South Local Government area of Kogi State in the early hours of Friday.

He said the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and President Bola Tinubu’s government are dedicated to ensuring the safe operation of waterways.

He assured that the Ministry would collaborate with relevant stakeholders and State Governments to mitigate the risk of having further casualties on the nation’s waterways.

The minister commended NIWA’s swift response and the Kogi State Government that led to the rescue of some survivors.

While urging NIWA to charge erring offenders, he extended condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” he said.

He called on boat operators, and traditional and community leaders to drive the process of ensuring their communities desist from embarking on boat rides between dusk and dawn because the government alone cannot wholly drive the process.

