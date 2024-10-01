Lanre Shittu Motors facilitates capacity building on CNG conversion

…Partners NADDC, PiCNG to train technicians, provide tools

Lanre Shittu Motors (LSM) has facilitated capacity building for technicians on the conversion of petrol vehicles to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in line with the effort to introduce a cost-effective transportation system.

LSM in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) trained and provided Special Service Tools (SST) to auto technicians.

Participants at the first phase of the training held at the NADDC centre in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, numbering over 45, included members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), Ekiti State Chapter and representatives of the Ekiti State University (EKSU). They were selected from all the local governments in the state.

LSM also provided the participants with the Special Service Tools and battery-powered hand-drilling machines, worth about N400,000 each to complement their training.

Speaking with journalists, Taiwo Shittu, managing director of LSM, commended President Bola Tinubu for the CNG initiative that had energised the nation’s auto industry and would reduce the cost of public transportation.

He said the company remained committed to facilitating the growth of the local auto industry by way of collaborating with the NADDC in training technicians and providing them with modern tools.

“It is our way of giving back to society and ensuring that auto technicians keep abreast with recent developments in the industry, especially with the introduction of CNG technology.

“We have just unveiled our LSM-branded full CNG buses for airport shuttle and city operations, and we are also investing in the provision of mobile CNG stations,” he said.

Mobolaji Aluko, commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, who represented the Ekiti State government, said the state is at the forefront of the Federal Government’s CNG endeavour and will continue to ensure that people get the best in terms of the advantages.

“Use of CNG will enable our people to have access to cheaper fuel to power their vehicles,” he added.

Joseph Osanipin, director general of NADDC, said the training will ensure capacity building and skill upgrades for technicians and youths to enable them to cope with the dynamic automotive industry.

Pointing out that President Tinubu established the PiCNG in furtherance of his commitment to ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians, Osanipin said there were a lot of benefits along the CNG value chain.

Olusoji Olusegun John, head of NANTA at the event, expressed delight with the training.

“I would like to commend the representatives of Lanre Shittu Motors for their exceptional expertise in converting petrol vehicles to CNG. The 5-day training programme was impressive, seamlessly integrating theory and practical sessions,” said Faseluka Ademola, another participant.

In 2022, LSM instituted an auto skill training and employment scheme for school leavers that has taken many dropouts and area boys out of the streets.

Also in 2023, LSM identified with NADDC in the auto training and provision of specialised tools to technicians in different parts of the country.

