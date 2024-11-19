Kojo assembly plant to boost economy of Anambra – Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra

Charles Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has expressed optimism that the Kojo Automotive Assembly Plant, will boost the state’s economy and position it as an automotive manufacturing hub.

Soludo disclosed this at the just-concluded Anambra State Investment Summit, which had the theme ‘Changing Gears: Accelerating Anambra’s Economic Transformation’.

In 2023, Governor Soludo performed the groundbreaking ceremony of Kojo Motors auto assembly plant located at Umunya, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The plant is expected to assemble the OMAA range of gas-powered mini passenger and commercial buses including the Chinese range of Yutong passenger and commercial buses.

At the summit, Chinedu Oguegbu, managing director of OMAA, told journalists that the company is preparing to invite the governor to commission and drive the first locally assembled vehicle at the Kojo Assembly plant by the first quarter of 2025.

“The governor is very passionate about the Kojo assembly plant and eager to see its completion and commencement of operations. We assure him and the entire state that, we are doing everything possible to ensure we meet the governor’s wishes and aspirations,” Oguegbu said.

The summit brought together stakeholders from the various sectors of the local and global economy including industry leaders, development partners, financial institutions, and other relevant participants, all committed to accelerating the economic transformation of Anambra State.

Oguegbu said Anambra is fast becoming an investment destination as investors rush to take advantage of the ease of doing business in the state.

John Oguegbu, an indigene of Anambra State, founded Kojo Motors.

Share