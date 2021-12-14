Kia partners Autochek to offer low-interest car loans

As part of its objective to make owning of new cars seamless for Nigerians, Kia Nigeria, one of the leading auto companies in Nigeria, has partnered with Autochek to offer customers an auto finance scheme for intending car buyers.

With the partnership, Kia has launched a dedicated brand-new car section on the Autochek website and mobile app to enable Kia customers to access digital financing solutions with repayment tenures of up to 60 months at low-interest rates.

Also, it aims at providing a more agile, tech-led approach to delivering car ownership options where customers can conclude the process of owning their dream car via their mobile device, and at convenience.

Olu Tikolo, vice president of Kia Nigeria said at the launch in Lagos at the weekend, that Kia’s core competitive edge in the auto industry is the offering of best-in-class vehicles at an affordable price.

He said Kia was delighted to partner with Autochek to make owning the Kia range of vehicles accessible online at affordable rates with flexible payment options.

Timi Tope Ologunoye, Autochek Africa’s COO, said the firm was excited to partner with financiers and KIA to provide a brand new car loan facility that is complemented by Autochek Africa’s residual value analysis tool that can guide financial partners on the condition of the vehicle over time.

“This partnership represents another step forward in our strategy to ensure our customers have transparent and competitive financing. Kia offers modern design and reliability at an affordable cost and the partnership makes it easier for customers to take home their brand new Kia by only visiting the Autochek website or mobile application,” said, Olawale Jimoh, marketing manager, Kia Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Ologunoye added that financing for new cars like Kia was part of the company’s vision to unlock a new frontier of automotive fintech, and to cement its position as the most innovative auto loan platform in the region.

Autochek car financing, which can be processed within 24 hours, comes from partners including Ecobank and NCBA with a zero percent equity loan product, Access Bank, and Stanbic KE with unique financing solutions tailored specially for brand new vehicles with up to 90 percent financing.

Its auto loan service platform offers a variety of financing options from over 70 banks, with attractive terms that include a 15 percent interest rate that is repayable for a period of between four and five years.

Kia Nigeria has been reputed for its customer-driven corporate culture by providing the quality and exceptional service with all values centered on the customers. For over two decades, it has embraced opportunities to meet customers’ expectations including, and another of such ways is through the partnership with Autochek.