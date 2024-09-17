Honda unveils 2025 Civic Hatchback model with hybrid-electric power

The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback, built exclusively in Indiana, has started to arrive at Honda dealerships with enhanced styling, new technology, and a hybrid-electric powertrain that boosts performance and fuel efficiency.

With hybrid power coming to the hatchback model for the first time in the US, the Civic Hatchback hybrid boasts 232 lb.-ft of torque and is the most powerful non-Type R Civic ever, while earning an impressive 50 mpg EPA city fuel economy rating5.

The sales of new Civic hybrid-electric models offered for the first time as either a sedan or hatchback are expected to represent about 40 percent of Civic sales as a key step in the Honda electrification strategy.

Also, the 2025 Civic Hatchback is available in three trim levels, starting with Sport and topped by the hybrid-electric Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid.

The well-equipped Civic Hatchback Sport has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) 1 of $27,450 excluding a $1,095 destination charge.

The hybrid-electric powered 2025 Civic Hatchback Sport Hybrid starts at $29,950.

“With our new Honda Civic hybrid models, which now includes the first-ever Civic Hatchback hybrid, we’ve electrified America’s retail #1 compact car and our highest volume gateway model,” said Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Sales.

According to Laudermilk, “The refreshed 2025 Civic lineup builds on the success of the 11th-generation Civic – the 2022 North American Car of the Year – with the power and efficiency of our award-winning Honda two-motor hybrid system.”

Civic follows the strategy of the Accord and CR-V with its top trims – Civic Sport hybrid and Civic Sport Touring hybrid – featuring the powerful and efficient Honda two-motor hybrid-electric system.

With 232 lb.-ft of torque, they offer quicker acceleration than the outgoing 1.5L turbo-powered Civic while receiving substantially higher EPA fuel economy ratings of 50 mpg city and 48 mpg combined5. Linear Shift Control elevates the driving experience by mimicking the vehicle speed-linked rev feel typically associated with a conventional drivetrain shifting gears under acceleration.

Honda Civic is America’s best-selling compact car since 1973.