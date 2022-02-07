High transport fares persisted through 2021 – NBS data

The cost of transportation in Nigeria, through different modes, maintained a monthly increase throughout the year 2021, as tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics, even as fuel prices also had marginal increments over the course of the year.

NBS’ transport watch showed that the average fare paid by air passengers for single journey on specified routes increased by 0.84 percent on a month-on-month basis from N37,022.97 in November to N37,334.87 in December 2021. On a year[1]on-year basis, the fare rose by 2.33 percent from N36,483.38 in December 2020. The average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity stood at N2,784.92 in December 2021 indicating an increase of 5.31 percent on a month-on-month basis when compared to N2,644.50 in November 2021. The fare was also a 20.23 percent increase year-on-year from N2,316.40 in December 2021.

Similarly, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city (per drop) increased by 5.45 percent on a month-on-month basis from N446.50 in November to N470.83 in December 2021. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose 33.39 percent from N352.96 in December 2020 to the N470.83 in December 2021.

Also, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 5.08 percent month-on-month from N316.29 in November 2021 to N 332.37 in December 2021. In terms of the year-on-year change, the average fare rose by 28.50percent from N 258.64 in December 2020 to N332.37 in December 2021.

The average fare paid for water transport (water way passenger transportation) in December 2021 stood at N881.48 showing an increase of 2.19 percent on a month-on-month basis from N862.60 in November 2021. On a year-on-year the average fare rose by 12.10 percent from N786.33 in the corresponding month of the previous year to N881.48 in December 2021.

At the state level, the air transport charges (for specified routes single journey) for December 2021 was most expensive in Bayelsa State, Edo State and Benue State at N40,795.54, N39,909.93 and N39,982.74 respectively. Conversely, Akwa Ibom State, Kwara State and Abia State had the least fares with N34,300.30, N35,713.27 and N35,800.00 respectively. For intercity bus travel (state route charged per person fare), the highest fares were recorded in Abuja, Kaduna State and Lagos State at N4,927.55, N3,721.86 and N3622.91 respectively. The least fares were recorded in Bayelsa State, Abia State and Bauchi State with N1,903.64, N1,963.64 and N1,986.92 respectively.

In terms of bus journey within the city (per drop constant route), Zamfara State, Bauchi State and Nasarawa State recorded the highest fares with N700.22, N650.76 and N605.46 respectively. However, Abia State, Oyo State and Benue State had the least fares with N294.44, N306.53 and N341.96 respectively. Motorcycle transport fares recorded the highest in Lagos State, Kwara State, and Enugu State with N519.01, N512.07 and N500.52 respectively. The least fares were recorded in Adamawa State, Kebbi State and Kaduna State with N120.50, N173.93 and N191.14 respectively. Similarly, water transport fares were highest in Bayelsa State, Delta State and Rivers State with N2,556.16, N2,547.29 and N2,408.49 respectively. The least fares were recorded in Borno State, Kebbi State and Niger State with N306.47, N390.99 and N404.73 respectively.

The average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) increased by 0.04% on year-on[1]year basis to N165.77 in December 2021 when compared to the valued in December 2020 (N165.70). The value decreased on month-on-month basis to N165.77 in December 2021 from N167.60, showing a decrease of -1.09% when compared to the value recorded in November 2021. States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Ebonyi (N170.43), Kogi (N168.92) and Jigawa (N168.80). States with the lowest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Kano (N163.57), Ogun (N163.00) and Zamfara (N167.50). Likewise, the highest average price was recorded in the South East zone (N167.38) while the South West had the least average price (N164.87) in December.

Also, the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers increased by 28.97% on a year-on-year basis from a N224.37 per litre recorded in December 2020 to a higher cost of N289.37 per litre in December 2021. On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 4.15% was recorded from N277.83 in the preceding month of November. Looking at the variations in the state prices, the top three States with the highest average price of the product in December include, Enugu (N349.29), Borno (N340.00) and Oyo (N326.25). Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in the northern region: Kebbi, Yobe and Katsina State with N232.36, N226.61 and N225.00 respectively. The Zonal representation of average price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) shows that South-East has the highest price of N307.35 while North West has the lowest price N263.65 when compared with other zones.