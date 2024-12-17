Hero MotoCorp unveils new motorcycle models in Ibadan

L-R: Ajit Keshav Shet, Hero MotoCorp India; Vikas Mehra, business head, Hero Tolaram; Adekunle Olanrewaju, CEO, FANFARO Nigeria; and Prashanth Singh, Hero MotoCorp India at the Hero Tolaram X Fanfaro Auto Fest 2024 in Ibadan recently.

Hero MotoCorp Limited, the world’s leading two-wheeler brand, has unveiled three new motorcycle models in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The unveiling, which took place at the just concluded Hero Tolaram X Fanfaro Auto Fest 2024, showcased Hero Xpulse 200cc, Hero Hunk 150cc, and Hero Glamour 125cc as the three models and reaffirmed Hero MotoCorp’s commitment to delivering world-class motorcycles that cater to the diverse needs of Nigerian riders.

Speaking at the event, Vikas Mehra, business head at Hero Tolaram, highlighted the unique features of the three motorcycle models, which include a perfect blend of sleek aesthetics and robust performance.

According to him, The Hero Xpulse 200cc, Adventure Unleashed, offers a perfect blend of sleek aesthetics and robust performance, ideal for Nigeria’s growing community of adventure riders.

“The Hero Hunk 150cc, also known as Bold and Dynamic, is designed to deliver power, versatility, and style, making it the perfect choice for both urban commutes and longer journeys.

“The Hero Glamour 125cc, which we have also called Stylish Efficiency, is targeted at urban commuters, offering fuel-efficient performance and modern features, combining elegance with practicality,” Mehra said.

He said these models showcase the company’s unwavering commitment to providing innovative mobility solutions tailored to the needs of Nigerian riders.

“With Tolaram’s invaluable partnership, we are confident these motorcycles will resonate strongly with riders across the country,” he said.

Mehra further said the Fanfaro Auto Fest 2024, themed Battle of Champions was organised to celebrate Nigeria’s vibrant automotive culture, showcasing craftsmanship, innovation, and the passion of both automobile companies and enthusiasts and served as a unique opportunity for Hero MotoCorp to connect with industry professionals and motorcycle enthusiasts.

Mehra said the unveiling of its latest motorcycle innovations to the Nigerian market reflects the company’s dedication to combining advanced technology, stylish design, and exceptional performance in every model.

Headquartered in Delhi, India, Hero MotoCorp is the global leader in two-wheeler manufacturing and in December 2023, the company entered a strategic partnership with Tolaram to strengthen its position in the Nigerian market.

The Business head said the collaboration combines Hero MotoCorp’s innovative manufacturing expertise with Tolaram’s extensive market knowledge and robust distribution network across Nigeria.

He noted that as the exclusive distributor of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles in Nigeria, Tolaram continues to play a crucial role in expanding the brand’s reach nationwide.

To him, “With its market leadership and well-established distribution channels, Tolaram is ensuring that Hero’s innovative two-wheelers are accessible across the country, solidifying the success of this strategic partnership and Hero MotoCorp’s presence in Nigeria.”

Hero MotoCorp’s participation in the Fanfaro Auto Fest 2024 reaffirms its commitment to delivering quality, innovation, and performance, setting a new benchmark for two-wheel mobility in Nigeria.

