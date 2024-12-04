FG to offer free train rides for festive season to ease travel burden

The Federal Government has announced plans to provide free train rides for Nigerians traveling during the festive season as part of its efforts to ease the financial burden of holiday transportation.

The initiative, implemented through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), aligns with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Transportation to ensure affordable and convenient travel options during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Yakub Mahmood, deputy director of public relations at the NRC, confirmed that special train services would run on all major routes across the country. Details of the schedule and operations will be disclosed in the coming days.

“The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, hereby informs the general public that the NRC shall operate end-of-the-year special train services in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“This end-of-the-year special train service on scheduled passenger trains is part of the government’s gesture towards an enjoyable end-of-the-year celebration.

“Dates and modalities of the end-of-the-year Special Train Service shall be communicated in due course. We wish all our esteemed customers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance,”

This initiative follows the Federal Government’s previous announcement of fare reductions for road travel.

Recall that last year, the federal government had approved a 50 percent discount on inter-state bus fares and a 100 percent discount on train rides, benefiting over 112,000 passengers during the holiday season.

According to the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), the fare subsidies provided significant relief to Nigerians grappling with the nation’s economic challenges. ALBON commended the government’s effort, describing it as unprecedented and impactful.

The free train rides which commence on December 21, 2023, through January 4, 2024, provide thousands of Nigerians with a cost-free means of reuniting with loved ones during the festive season.

President Tinubu’s administration emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce the financial strain on citizens while fostering national unity and celebration during the holidays.

Travellers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates regarding the schedules and modalities of the free train services.

Share