Coscharis signs agreement to assemble, distribute Geely vehicles in Nigeria

L-R: Daniel Pinkrah, executive director of Import at Coscharis Group; Enitan Dolapo-Badru, chairman of House Committee on Industry, and Josiah Samuel, group managing director of Coscharis Group, during the recent oversight visit of members of the Committee and officials of the National Automotive Design Development Council to Coscharis Assembly Plant in Lagos.

Coscharis Motors has signed an agreement with Geely Auto International Corporation to become the franchise representative in the Nigerian market.

Coscharis is officially planning to launch the latest Geely models into the Nigerian market.

This was disclosed when the House Committee on Industry accompanied by the NADDC visited the assembling plant in Lagos as part of oversight functions.

“We have carefully reselected our representative in Nigeria because we are looking for a partner with a strong pedigree and can deliver our brand promise, this we got in Coscharis Motors,” says Scofield Wu, head of Geely Auto International Middle East/Africa Business Unit.

He said Coscharis believes that the Geely models are the perfect fit to mitigate customers’ budget constraints, especially those who require durable, reliable, technologically driven automobiles and have the best aftersales offerings.

“This shared passion, along with excellent reputation in the automotive industry, makes it the perfect partnership for Geely in Nigeria,” he said.

Cosmas Maduka, president of Coscharis Group, lauded the confidence Geely reposed in Coscharis to represent them in Nigeria.

“This milestone marks another step in Coscharis Motors’s evolution towards remaining relevant. We are committed to broadening our dealership’s scope and believe the Geely brand provides our customers with a capable, refined and reliable vehicle option, especially at a challenging time.

“With our experience, the Geely brand is needed to bridge the gap between luxury and budget auto brands. The models, especially the Starry and GX3 Pro are game changers in their respective segments,” he said.

He said the vehicles can meet customers’ expectations, especially the government and companies that want to buy cars for their middle management team.

He said the Geely Coolray and Emgrand will be re-launched and other new models brought into Nigeria.

Enitan Dolapo-Badru, chairman of the Committee, assured Coscharis of legislative backing by enacting relevant laws to protect investments in assembling plants.

He said the House legislation will encourage local assemblers to continue investing in the country.

Meanwhile, the director general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), represented by Fidelis Achiv, director of Research and Development, lauded Coscharis on the Assembly Plant that has rolled out different brands including Geely.

The agency promised to support the plant to succeed in delivering the expected value for the country.

Conducting the guests around the plant, Josiah Samuel, group managing director of Coscharis Group, said a conducive business environment, will help indigenous firms compete and deliver standard vehicles.

“Geely brand added to our robust portfolio, and we believe that locally assembled Geely vehicles will do well in the Nigerian market. We shall continue to work towards sustaining local assembling of cars to create more jobs and boost the country’s economy,” Samuel said.

Samuel assured that the firm will cover the aftersales needs of the customers and offer trade-in options to facilitate easy ownership of the new models.

Share