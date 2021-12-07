Coscharis rewards Renault customers with diagnostic services, others

Coscharis Motors, the company that holds sole franchise of the Renault brand of vehicles in Nigeria has announced incentives for what it calls loyal Renault customers via an after-sales promo.

The incentive package includes free diagnosis and 20 percent discount on parts and services, and promises free branded merchandise for customers who visit Coscharis Motors Service Center, Awoyaya, within the period of the promo.

“This is our little way of saying thank you to all the Renault customers who have chosen to remain with the brand all these years. We want to assure them that Renault never forgot about them and has appointed a reliable partner, Coscharis Motors, to cater to all their sales and after sales needs in Nigeria,” said Abiona Babarinde, general manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications for Coscharis Group said.

Explaining the modality of the promo, Babarinde said, “To access your loyalty reward, all you need to do as a Renault customer is to simply drive into our service center at Coscharis Motors along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Awoyaya, Lagos with your Renault vehicle, register your vehicle with us for free and you have your reward.”

Pius Onu, after-sales manager at Coscharis Motors also emphasised the company was prepared to address all the spare parts and service needs of our Renault customers. The Coscharis-Renault Loyalty Reward promo runs until December 31, 2021.