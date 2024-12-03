Coscharis Motors unveils new Renault Taliant in Abuja

L-R: Felix Mahan, brand manager of Renault at Coscharis Motors Plc; Patience Ugochukwu, senior sales executive at Coscharis Motors Plc; Joseph Osanipin, director general of National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC); Uzor Obuzor, head of Auto Care/Consumer Products Division at Coscharis Motors Plc; Ifeanyi Agwu, managing director of BKG Exhibitions Ltd, during the unveiling of the new Renault Taliant, by Coscharis Motors Plc, at the Abuja International Motor Fair, recently.

Coscharis Motors, the exclusive representative of Renault brand in Nigeria, has unveiled the new Renault Taliant in Abuja.

The unveiling, which took place at the just concluded Abuja International Motor Fair, showcased the Taliant’s impressive features and reaffirmed Coscharis’ commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Leticia Onuzulike, branch manager of Coscharis Motors Abuja, highlighted the Taliant’s unique features including fuel efficiency, safety, comfort, ample storage capacity, high ground clearance, and a reliable suspension system.

“The major challenge for automobile enthusiasts in our market today is the high cost of fueling of cars. Taliant has come to address that with its 1.0-liter turbocharged engine. This means that Taliant consumes far less fuel per kilometer compared to other cars in its class, helping you save significantly on fuel expenses,” said Onuzulike.

As part of the launch, Onuzulike announced an exclusive 10 percent discount for customers purchasing the Taliant or other Renault variant displayed during the fair.

Also speaking, Joseph Osanipin, director general of the National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC), lauded Coscharis Motors for introducing the Taliant to the Nigerian market.

He urged the company to consider local assembly of the Taliant to reduce the price of cars to make it more affordable while boosting the local spare parts industry and creating jobs.

“NADDC is ready to partner with Coscharis to make this happen,” he said.

The fuel efficiency of Taliant was also applauded by James Nwokolo, head of Transport at Force Headquarters.

He said it has potential to reduce fleet operating costs.

“The Taliant’s 1.0-liter turbocharged engine is a game-changer for fleet operators. This innovation will significantly cut fuel expenses, which is essential in today’s economy,” he said.

Felix Mahan, brand manager of Renault at Coscharis Motors Plc, introduced a customer-friendly financing option.

“With Coscharis Mobility, customers can access financing to purchase the Renault Taliant or other variants. This allows them to drive their car home immediately while arranging a flexible repayment plan that suits their convenience,” he explained.

Mahan also assured customers of exceptional aftersales support.

“Coscharis Motors is fully equipped to handle all aftersales issues for the Taliant. With OEM-trained technicians, advanced tools, and readily available spare parts, our service centers across the country are prepared to meet all customer needs,” he assured.

The Renault Taliant designed with a muscular and dynamic exterior, combines innovation and elegance.

It’s striking C-shaped LED daytime running lights and sharp design lines exude confidence and set new standards in its class. The Taliant is available in two variants including Evolution and Techno, each offering unmatched value and performance.

As the exclusive distributor of Renault brand, Coscharis Motors offers a wide range of Renault vehicles with financing options, and comprehensive aftersales services to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

