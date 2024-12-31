Coscharis Motors leads in delivering luxury SUVs in Nigeria

Coscharis Motors Plc., a subsidiary of the Coscharis Group, has continued to position itself as a leader in the nation’s luxury sport utility vehicle market in Nigeria.

As a household name in Nigeria’s luxury automobile brands, the company won the awards as the Multi–Luxury Company of the Year while one of its iconic luxury brands, Range Rover Autobiography was adjudged the Nigeria Luxury SUV Award of the Year during this year’s Nigerian Auto Journalists Association award night.

Coscharis has been the exclusive representative in Nigeria of the British iconic luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover and the German pride in the luxury segment of the BMW brand over many decades.

The company in 2023 added another new luxury brand from the United Kingdom into the Nigerian market which is the Grenadier from the Ineos group in the UK.

The Grenadier is a new product which is equally being represented in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors as a new addition to its existing ‘House of Luxury’ when it comes to automobiles of repute.

The luxury SUV category was keenly contested with other luxury brands but the Range Rover Autobiography came top according to the organisers after strong consideration of the market acceptance of the Range Rover Autobiography in all ramifications.

The new Range Rover Autobiography variant is revolutionary, reliable and a class on its own with its special appeal, and style that resonates with its priority audience when it comes to luxury, class, comfort and performance.

Receiving the award on behalf of Coscharis Motors, Abiona Babarinde, general manager of marketing and corporate communications of Coscharis Group, dedicated the award to all the Coscharis Motors customers especially the luxury brand enthusiasts for their acceptability of all the luxury brands in the Portfolio namely the Jaguar LandRover, BMW and the new Grenadier respectively as their preferred luxury automobile of choice.

“This confirms our expertise in delivering a top-notch luxury experience to our premium customers while maintaining the global standard of brand positioning to discerning customers in the ever-dynamic Nigerian market.

“Representing these globally respected iconic brands over the years exclusively in Nigeria involves consistent delivery of value for money that involves the total luxury experience from the point of brand awareness to the purchase stage and the after-sales service experience to deliver the peace of mind required,” he explained.

Josiah Samuel, group managing director of Coscharis Motors, also dedicated the awards to the company’s ever-loyal customers for their patronage and acceptance of the brands with a promise to create more value in the automobile industry in Nigeria.

According to him, ‘there can’t be another best way to end the business year in 2024 than with a set of prestigious awards from a very critical stakeholder despite all the business challenges in the year.

