Caverton Marine seeks safer, sustainable water transport in Africa

Caverton Marine has pushed for safer, secured and sustainable water transportation in the continental stage with a call for the adoption of innovative strategies that enhance ferry operations in Africa.

Caverton pushed for safety as one of the participants at the 48th Annual Interferry Conference held recently in Marrakech, Morocco themed, ‘Safety, Security, and Sustainability,’ and focused on issues facing the ferry industry, with a spotlight on Africa.

Delivering a keynote titled ‘Electrifying Nigeria’s Inland Waterways: A Case Study of Lagos State,’ one of the representatives of Caverton Marine, provided insights into innovative strategies adopted by the company to enhance sustainability in ferry operations while advocating for cleaner, greener transportation solutions in Nigeria.

Mike Corrigan, CEO of Interferry along with industry officials in Morocco including Mohammed Abdeljalil, minister of Transport, and Leila Benali, minister of Energy Transition, welcomed the participants and spoke on the importance of collaboration between governments and private sector players in advancing maritime safety and sustainability.

Meanwhile, David Okafor, a delegate of Caverton Marine, made a presentation titled ‘Electrifying Nigeria’s Inland Waterway Vessels Using Market Forces,’ detailing the company’s novel initiative to develop electric waterbuses.

“This project, known as the OMIBUS, aims to reduce operational costs while enhancing safety and environmental sustainability on Lagos inland waterways. It is a testament to Caverton’s commitment to innovative design and environmental responsibility,” Okafor said.

Speakers at the conference, which featured a series of sessions addressing various facets of the ferry industry include Bud Darr from MSC, who discussed the impact of greenhouse gas regulations.

Claire Womersley from HFW spoke on the challenges facing the safety and security of the ferry industry, emphasising the global ferry sector’s commitment towards aligning with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Net Zero emissions policy by 2050.

The Africa Ferry Safety Workshop was one of the highlights of the conference, sustaining the momentum of the successful April 2024 seminar in Dar es Salaam.

The objective was to develop actionable strategies for improving safety standards across African ferry operations as participants engaged in roundtable discussions to enhance crew training, share best practices, and leverage technology for operational efficiency.

Caverton’s involvement in these discussions positions it as a leader, that is promoting maritime safety and sustainability in Africa.

The workshop aims to develop a collaborative approach to establishing a comprehensive African Ferry Safety Programme to address the incidences of maritime accidents on the continent.

As one of the judges on the World Ferry Safety Association’s (WFSA) panel, Okafor recommended some innovative ideas for the annual student competition which awarded students from Institut Teknologi Sepuluh in Indonesia for their RoPax vessel concept.

“Caverton Marine’s participation in the conference underscores its commitment to safety and sustainability, positioning it as a forward-thinking leader in the African maritime landscape. As the ferry industry continues to evolve, we are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a safer, greener future for waterborne transportation,” he added.

