Buhari expected for commissioning of Nord facility in UNILAG

An auto assembly plant built by Nord Automobile, a local automotive manufacturer inside the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is to be commissioned by Muhammadu Buhari, president of Nigeria on the 10th of November 2022, the company has said.

Oluwatobi Ajayi, chairman of Nord Automobiles, had described the collaboration with UNILAG, which birthed the facility as a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Three months ago, UNILAG and Nord automobile entered into a partnership in which the latter was to establish an auto assembly plant inside the premises of UNILAG, and also engage the engineering students. Nord is to offer practical training of willing and qualified students of the school in the act of assembling cars, repair, service and maintenance of automobiles.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, former vice chancellor of UNILAG at the time of the initial agreement, had also described the collaboration as a great opportunity for students in all areas to contribute to the advancement of automobiles in Nigeria.

“What we are doing today is the Triple Elite Model in which we are bringing the industry to the campus. This should be the first time this type of thing will be happening in a university in Africa. This will be a great opportunity for our students in different departments to contribute to the development of automobiles in Nigeria,” Ogundipe said.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nord delivers expertise in the automotive value chain – which includes the design, sourcing, development, assembling, distribution, marketing, provision of sales and after-sales service of Nigerian branded automobiles.