Anambra, Gombe, FCT top states with highest road transport costs in October

Anambra, Gombe, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the highest intercity road transportation costs in October 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) transport fare watch.

The top three states were followed by Akwa Ibom and Delta as the top five states with the highest bus transportation costs for the period.

The report stated that the highest average intercity price per person was N9,589.96 in Anambra, followed by Gombe with N8,345.26 then FCT with N8,230.44, Akwa Ibom with N8227.94, and Delta state with N8206.10.

The lowest average fare per person was recorded in Kwara, at N5,588.74, followed by Ebonyi, at N5,616.74, and Taraba at N6,166.30.

“The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys intercity per drop was N7,187.62 in October 2024, an increase of 0.18 percent from N7,175.06 in September 2024. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 22.12 percent from N5,885.68 in October 2023.

“In terms of bus journey intercity by zone, the South-South had the highest fare at N7,681.73 followed by the South-East with N7,378.71, while North-Central recorded the least with N6,912.04,” the report said.

The transport fare watch for October 2024 covered bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity (state route) charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

The average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop increased to 0.98 percent from N899.31 in September 2024 to N908.15 in October 2024. On a year-on-year basis, it declined by 18.72 percent from N1,117.30 in October 2023.

In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N126,293.05 in October 2024, showing an increase of 1.28 percent compared to the previous month (September 2024). On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 60.31 percent from N78,778.38 in October 2023.

The average transport fare paid on Okada (motorbike) transportation was N535.98 in October 2024 which shows an increase of 0.75 percent compared to the value recorded in September 2024 (N532.00). On a year-on-year basis, the fare increased by 5.65 percent compared to October 2023 (N507.30).

For water transport (waterway passenger transportation), the average fare paid in October 2024 was N1,478.09 which indicates an increase of 0.67 percent on a monthly basis. On a year-on-year basis, it increased by 5.90 percent from N1,395.68 in October 2023.

