African multi-brand auto sales portal launched by Stallion group

Auto dealers in the local market are strategically pushing at maximizing consumer loyalty across the country and now is no exception.

Stallion group is one of such multi-brand auto giant that believes that a sizable business will be brought in through digital initiatives as consumers are still skeptical of going into showrooms to scout for car of their dreams.

The launch of their own separate portal called Stallion African will help meet customer expectation during the COVID era. It will also provide customers tools to take an informed decision on the choice of car in their budget and a virtual relationship manager to guide them through the chat functionality.

It offers an opportunity to do cross- and upselling and reduce their dependence on driving and walking in traffic to the point of sale. The simple design of Stallion African enables the consumer to take a decision on buying a new car and servicing their existing car.

It will soon be adding the feature of buying a pre-owned car where the consumer can get their old car evaluated and uploaded to get the best deal and exchange it for a new.

The portal navigates through each of the top selling new auto brands of Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Porsche and Changan. Each brand’s highlighted model is displayed on the home page with the portal navigating to a detailed page containing specification, price and the consumer’s ability to book a test drive for their favorite car just at the push of a button.

After transaction is concluded and payment made, the car is brought in to the customers home or work place keeping the safety and hygiene measures in mind for the test drive to conform with social distancing guidelines to the maximum.

The portal allows the buying public an access to compare features, aesthetics and price across major brands and models to arrive at what’s best for you and your family.

Car servicing with the online portal is also offered as the relationship does not end at buying a vehicle. Stallion Africar’s servicing tool is designed to provide information on each brand’s service centers indicating locations across Nigeria with details pertaining to the right contact personnel for each of the locations along with their emails and phone numbers to book your service appointment and get the best quality of care for your car.

The service personnel are trained on sanitization and handling of the car affirming to the safety from COVID-19 guidelines as practical workshops and training are being conducted to adhere to stringent guidelines for health and safety of the customer.

Stallion Group marks this launch as its journey to the e-commerce bubble that is emerging with the current economical shift. It is an encouragement to the Nigerian community to experience acquiring their dream car in this new era and see the amalgamation of the digital age with the physical joy of buying.