2025 Acura MDX receives bolder styling, enhanced tech

The 2025 Acura MDX is ready to hit the market with extensive styling enhancements, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen interface featuring Google built-in 1, a quieter cabin, improved safety features, and a luxury audio system.

According to the automaker, 2025 MDX and MDX Type S performance SUVs will begin arriving at Acura dealers nationwide this May.

The high-performance 2025 MDX Type S with Advance Package debuts the new AcuraWatch 360 system that introduces more advanced driver-assistive capabilities thanks to additional front corner radars, a higher-fidelity front camera, and a new front millimetre wave radar.

The standard AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies on all other MDX grades also features updated hardware for enhanced safety performance.

New for the 2025 model year is the arrival of the MDX A-Spec with Advance Package, which combines sport appearance with additional premium features including a head-up display, 16-way power front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel, and Surround View Camera.

MDX with Advance Package and MDX A-Spec with Advance Package also features curvilinear-quilted leather and massaging front seats, previously exclusive to MDX Type S.

Also, the turbocharged MDX Type S now comes standard with the previously optional Advance Package, further enhancing the high-performance variant with premium features, including a head-up display, 16-way power front seats, 9-way massaging front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel, and Surround View Camera.

For 2025, the standard AcuraWatch suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies on other MDX grades also has been updated for enhanced performance, with expanded functions of a new front single-lens sensor camera with higher detection accuracy and new grille-mounted millimeter-wave radar; both the camera and radar have a wider field of view.

Significantly, it has improved collision avoidance performance via the ability to recognise attributes of objects.