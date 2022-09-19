Video: Weekly market updates

In last week’s trading session, the Nigerian equity market experienced a largely bearish performance as all indices under our coverage posted red week-to-date (WTD).

Furthermore, the local bourse closed at 49,475.42 points as against opening at 49,540.48 points, as WTD declined by 44bps. The Month-to-date (MTD) posted red as it also declined by 72bps. However, the Year-to-Date (YTD) return of the market gained 15.8%.

The market’s capitalisation closed at ₦26.7 trillion shedding about ₦118 billion. We attribute the loss to investors’ selloffs in Banking, Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors.

Top gainers at close of Friday’s trading session were led by NEM, ACADEMY and JAPAULGOLD.

On the other hand, REGALINS, UNITYBNK and ACCESSCORP emerged as today’s largest losers under our coverage.

For Friday’s trading activities, the total volume and total value traded declined by 35.9% and 9.0% respectively to 107.4mn units and ₦1.2bn.