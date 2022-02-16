LBS at 30: Interview with Prof. Chris Ogbechie, Dean at Lagos Business School
A few months ago, the Lagos Business School (LBS) clocked 30 years, a milestone for an institution that has been redefining business education in Nigeria.
CHRIS OGBECHIE, a professor of Strategic Management, and Dean of LBS, in this interview with CALEB OJEWALE, discusses the school’s evolution and track records in producing graduates he says have defied the unemployment phenomenon in Nigeria, and even contributing to job creation.