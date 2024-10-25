“I hav been in Nigeria for six years now, learning new food and things” -Chef Mohammed Baydoun, Freelance chef

Share Share Join BusinessDay whatsapp Channel, to stay up to date Open In Whatsapp YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE Top Videos The perception of Nigeria is changing, people are more interested in Nigeria. - Paul Kavanagh, General Manager, The Wheatbaker Hotel Top Videos "There is tourism assets in every single state"- Otoide Ayemere, SA Technical to the Honorable Minister of Tourism Top Videos "What will sell Nigeria is the rebranding of our tourism space" Ubong Ekpe Okon, Managing Director Akwa Tourism Development Limited