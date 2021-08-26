Announcing The Invincible Hands Exhibition

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art is pleased to announce The Invincible Hands exhibition opening from August 28, 2021 – January 18, 2022.

The intersection of art and culture has become the breeding ground for conversations that shape our culture in Nigeria. In an age where information lies at our fingertips, accessibility to the contributions of women in society is more apparent, however this has not always been the case. We ask ourselves, “in an era where the Zaria Rebels were making their mark, where were their female colleagues? Where are they now?” The ratio of male to female established artists in Nigeria continues to be strongly imbalanced, in favour of men.