ABC 2021- Quotes from Africa business conference
While there are many gatherings and conferences that focus on the different dimensions of Africa – economy, business, leadership, etc – the ABC focused on the businesses themselves and the issues and parameters that drive their performance.
The underlining notion and motivation is in recognition that the progress in African economies, including the reduction in poverty and the increase in employment, will come from its businesses. When its businesses do well, the economies will do well.
Comments are closed.