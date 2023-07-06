Zuckerberg projects Threads to hit over 1bn users

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta has projected Instagram’s rival app to Twitter, Threads to hit over one billion users.

This came after a Twitter user disclosed the need to have a public conversation app with one billion people on it, stating that Twitter has had the opportunity to meet the target.

“There should be a public conversation app with 1B+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it,” the user identified as Seyitaylor tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Zuckerberg tweeted that the App will hopefully meet the target of over one billion users which Twitter is yet to achieve.

“It will take some time, but I think there should be a public conversation app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully, we will,” Zuckerberg tweeted.

The tweet attracted different reactions from Twitter users who shared their views on it.

Kristen Ruby, a verified handle on Twitter tweeted that Twitter is far better than Threads and also a search engine.

“As far as I’m concerned, Twitter is better than Threads.

“Migrating to Threads would mean giving up the Twitter search. Twitter is a search engine,” she tweeted.

Read also: 4 ways Twitter is different from Threads

Firas Durri tweeted, “Its interesting cause its clear from Instagram and TikTok that more people would rather watch a video and post photos than read and write a short text

However, short text punches well above its weight in influence. Like if AOC tweets something it gets on CNN. So it has strategic value.”

The app offers a text-based version of the photo-sharing app Instagram designed for “real-time updates and public conversations”.

The new app has attracted massive reaction on social media with many users showing massive support for the platform.

A verified user identified as KevinFultt tweeted that Zuckerberg’s strategy for Threads is top-notch as he has linked it to Instagram.

“Zuckerberg’s strategy for Threads is top-tier

“He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their accounts.

“Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users,” KevinFult tweeted.

The app is now available to download from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store in over 100 countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Nigeria.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, has been building Threads for several months and has sought to recruit celebrity users who have abandoned Twitter in protest at Musk’s often erratic leadership.