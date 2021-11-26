Zinox gets Tech Company of the year 2021 from NCS

Zinox Technologies, a Lagos based Information and communication Technology (ICT) founded in 2001 has been awarded the 2021 Technology Company of the year by the Nigerian Computer Society (NCS), the union of all the Technology professionals, interest groups and stakeholders in Nigeria.

The company won the award at the National Information Technology Merit Awards (NITMA) held at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos on Thursday, 18 November 2021, having some personalities in the tech sector in attendance.

According to the company, the tech company award of the year added to the list of other recognitions they have received since 2001 since they joined the ICT ecosystem and the award comes on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the company.

Adesina Simon Sodiya, NCS president while speaking at the event described Zinox as a force to be reckoned with in the global ICT space and also described the company as a leader in the Nigerian Tech space and a fitting winner of the pioneer Technology Company of the year at the NITMA awards.

He noted that the landmark recorded by Zinox in the technology space since the launch in 2001 has inspired many other entrepreneurs.

Leo Stan Eke, the chairman of Zinox Group while receiving the award expressed gratitude to NCS which he described as his professional constituency and also commended the organisers of the events and all that contributed to make the award ceremony a success.

‘‘On behalf of the Zinox Group, I am grateful to the members of the NCS and the organizers of the NITMA awards for this award. This recognition is another prestigious one which will serve to further energize the management of the company in its task of putting Nigeria on the global technology map,’’ Stan said.

Zinox technology located in Lagos Nigeria is a technology company that manufactures and assembles digital computer hardware and software and also offers integrated after-sales services and support. It was founded in 2001 by Leonard Stanley Ekeh.