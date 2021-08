On Thursday, Zambia joined the rank of Nigeria and other African countries that have either blocked or are currently blocking access to social media, confirming the narrative that the continent is a volatile business environment for social media. According to Surfshark which tracks social media shutdowns, Africa is the least tolerant of social media globally…

