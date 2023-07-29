YVN summit to address growing tech talents’ gap, cybersecurity

YNV Group, a technology solutions provider with a presence in Nigeria held the second edition of its Tech Talent Summit to address the growing demand for tech skills and cybersecurity in Nigeria.

According to the firm, the summit is a series of events bringing together tech experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of tech talent in the areas of digital up-skilling and re-skilling, diversity and inclusion, and the global cybersecurity landscape.

The event themed ‘Talent Strategies to Accelerate and Secure Digital Transformation’ discussed the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation in Nigeria, featuring panel session with speakers from Microsoft, Stanbic IBTC, YNV Group, and VMware who shared insights on technology trends, challenges, and opportunities across different sectors.

Olugbolahan Olusanya, Tek Experts Country Manager said the event was created to address the challenges in the tech industry and develop creative and innovative strategies to advance the tech industry in Nigeria.

“It is a privilege to see sectors collaborate for a productive and digitally empowered Nigeria where we explore innovative strategies that will accelerate our digital transformation, enhance our competitiveness on a global scale, and drive sustainable growth across all industries. As we continue to accelerate the future of tech, we look forward to leveraging our collective resources and expertise to impact Nigeria, its people, and businesses and make the country a Tech Powerhouse,” Olusanya said.

Yaniv Natan, founder, YVN Group said, “We believe in the talent of young Nigerians at YNV, which is why we established an office in Nigeria. Five years later, Nigeria is one of our major technological companies with about 2,000 engineers. With this, we are open to more ideas that will attract more innovation to our business, and we are also confident in our commitment to build a stronger tech industry in Nigeria.”

The panelists, according to the organisers, also deliberated on how organizations can leverage technology to enhance operations, customer experience, maintain cost efficiencies while accelerating digital transformation. The session further highlighted strategic measures needed to attract, skill, and retain technical talent, as well as protect operations and customers from cyberattacks.