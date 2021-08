Yele Badamosi has stepped down as the CEO of Bundle Africa and will now focus his energy on driving the adoption of digital currency across Africa. Badamosi was the founding CEO of Bundle, a crypto platform that launched last year with a $450,000 seed backing from Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange. In his absence, Emmanuel…

